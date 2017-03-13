ASAP Rocky Opens Guess Clubhouse In L.A., Frank Ocean And More Attend

A$AP Rocky showed off the latest looks from his Guess partnership inside of a treehouse he designed in Los Angeles.

This past weekend A$AP Rocky took a select group of music and fashion fans down memory lane. The Harlem rapper opened the Guess Clubhouse, a 1980s and 90s-inspired treehouse featuring the latest items from his Guess capsule collection. Visitors got to see Rocky’s vision which included pastels and cotton candy, setting what he called a “cozy” vibe.

“I just wanted to bring back that feeling for our generation,” he told reporters on the scene. “There’s so much that they don’t know about, even with access to the Internet. I have a platform, so I’m just trying to show kids what they missed out on. They don’t know about the ‘80s and early ‘90s.”

Designing a treehouse was special to Rocky seeing as how he grew up in New York City where things like treehouses were not an option. As far as who was allowed to enter, Rocky insisted that you had to be a member who which fit the profile of “people who aren’t scared to be themselves.” Some of those types of people who showed up were Frank Ocean, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Bari and A$AP Nast.

Rocky’s Guess line is available this Spring.

Photo: WENN.com