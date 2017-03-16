Nick Cannon And Birdman Teaming Up To Produce A Basketball Movie, Starring The Game

Nick Cannon and Birdman are reportedly teaming up to produce a basketball flick together.

Newly-christened “real n*gga” Nick Cannon is hoping to make the next classic basketball movie.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Nick and Baby tell us they’re teaming up to produce a basketball flick. We’re told the end product will be like “Save the Last Dance” meets “Love & Basketball” … with a twist of “Above the Rim.”

Cash Money’s honcho did a power dinner this week with Wack 100 and Frisco Chuck, who are funding and acting in the flick. We’re told Nick wrote the treatment and presented the idea to Birdman. The duo will also appear on screen and word is The Game‘s also locked down a role.

Our sources say they’ve started location scouting in Inglewood, and filming starts in July.