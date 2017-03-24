Listen To GoldLink’s Attention-Grabbing Debut “At What Cost” [VIDEO]

Washington D.C.’s GoldLink delivers an album that serves as a perfect introduction to one of Hip-Hop’s most original voices.

Purists, haters and people who just like what they like will argue that style and flow have eclipsed substance and content when it comes to what defines a dope artist in Hip-Hop right now. Rappers who add melody to their repertoire are using it like a cheat code to cover for repetitive themes.

In the case of GoldLink‘s major label debut At What Cost, we have the soon-to-be 24-year old artist showing all sides of his youth with his various panty pursuits but he adds creative spins on them with his dancehall-inspired flow. Especially tracks like lead single “Meditation,” “Some Girl” and “Pray Everyday” where he admits “p*ssy is my vice.”

But instead of just rapping what he’ll do to the p*ss, he also incorporates some skillful storytelling around the fairer sex with the second verse on “The Parable Of The Rich Man” where he paints a picture of a lesbian wanting his girlfriend and threatening to tell her of all of his infidelity just to get her.

While GoldLink is still considered “new” he already sounds like a master at the “world” sound that Drake has been attempting with his last two efforts. But even with that, he still manages to stay true to his D.C. roots be featuring both Wale and Shy Glizzy on two of the album’s highlights, “Summatime” and “Crew.”

Another thing that makes the album dope is that no two songs sound alike. With the various types of beats selected, it allows for GoldLink to push his flow it different directions as well. Especially on the “Kokamoe Freestyle.”

If you’ve never checked out his prior efforts, this album is pretty good introduction into what he’s about. Take a listen below. If you like what you hear, circle your calendar for his upcoming tour dates.

