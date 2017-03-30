Listen To Joey Bada$$ And Schoolboy Q Spit Politics On “Rockabye Baby” [STREAM]

Joey Bada$$ new album All Amerikkkan Bada$$ drops next Friday and here’s the latest reason to cop it.

Joey has always worn his emotions and opinions on his sleeves, but it sounds like he’s starting to wear them on his hat and sneakers too now.

“Rockabye Baby” is the latest politically-charged shot from the album that already features “Land Of The Free.” Here he preaches revolutionary ideas like kicking the police out of the ‘hood and molding gangs like the Bloods and Crips into self-police units. He also throws a “fuck Trump” shot in there. Schoolboy Q, who brought Joey on his Blank Face tour last year, also appears to give us a cause-and-effect rundown of why the crime rates tend to be high in Black neighborhoods as well.

Listen below and peep the tracklist for All Amerikkkan Bada$$ which drops Friday, April 7.

All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ Track List:

1. “Good Morning Amerikkka”

2. “For My People”

3. “Temptation”

4. “Land of the Free”

5. “Devastated”

6. “Y U Dont Love Me? (Miss Amerikkka)”

7. “Rockabye Baby” f. ScHoolboy Q

8. “Ring the Alarm” f. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Meechy Darko

9. “Super Predator” f. Styles P

10. “Babylon” f. Chronixx

11. “Legendary” f. J. Cole

12. “Amerikkkan Idol”