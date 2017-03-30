Kevin Gates Leaves Florida Jail, Checks In To Chicago Jail

Kevin Gates time out of the bing was limited. After the controversial rapper finished a sentence in Florida for kicking a female fan in the chest, he flew to Chicago to turn himself in for a warrant on gun charges.

As you may recall, Gates initial release was delayed after a warrant was found for his arrest.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper is currently behind bars in Cook County after being released from Polk County in FL Wednesday around 4 PM. As we reported … Kevin was thrown back in the slammer last week after FL authorities found an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Chicago. He twice failed to appear in court on a separate gun case from 2013. Kevin was just about to finish his Florida stint for kicking a female fan in the chest at a concert in 2015.

Gates is currently being held without bond.

Photo: Atlantic Records Press Handout