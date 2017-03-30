Is This Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’ Album Cover Legit?

UPDATE: It’s a new single and video.

An image that could be for Kendrick Lamar’s next musical release is starting to roam the web.

Hip-Hop-N-More editor “Navjosh” posted the image on Twitter.

Here we have Kendrick alone in a chapel, back turned to sunrays creeping through the windows with the words “HUMBLE” above him. The image does co-exist with the direction Kendrick says his yet to be titled next album will go in.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” he told New York Times. “To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore…We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

He added, “This is what goes on in my mind as a writer. One day, I may have a little girl. And it’s a girl in particular — funny you said that. She’s gonna grow up. She’s gonna be a child I adore, I’m gonna always love her, but she’s gonna reach that one point where she’s gonna start experiencing things. And she’s gonna say things or do things that you may not condone, but it’s the reality of it and you know she was always gonna get to that place. And it’s disturbing. But you have to accept it. You have to accept it and you have to have your own solutions to figure out how to handle the action and take action for it. When I say ‘the little girl,’ it’s the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up. We love women, we enjoy their company. At one point in time I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure — things that most men don’t want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Last week a suspicious tracklisting of the supposed album dropped with contributions from Kanye West, Andre 3000 and more. On his song “The Heart Pt. 4,” Kendrick warned other rappers that they have until April 7 to “get their sh*t together.”

We’ve reached out to Interscope for confirmation, so far no word back.

—

Photo: WENN.com