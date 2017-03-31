XXXTENTACION Throws Shot At Drake & His Mother Via Twitter

XXXTENTACION is fresh out the can but he’s already egging on the brewing beef between him and Drake. This time, the Florida rapper used his Twitter profile picture to photoshop an image of him appearing as Drake’s father figure in a family photo that also features the Canadian star’s mother.

The whole brouhaha between XXXTENTACION and Drake began when the More Life track “KMT” was teased during a stop on the Canadian star’s world tour. Fan chatter stated that Drake stole XXX’s flow from the track “Look At Me” which was initially released in 2015. XXX has been throwing verbal shots at Drizzy and took things up a notch by changing his Twitter profile photo into an image featuring his mugshot alongside a young Drake and his mother.

XXX added insult to injury by enacting the hashtag “#XXXDRAKESTEPDAD” and asked his supporters to share it out. Drake was even tagged in the photo when it was posted. XXX is still on probation after just getting released days ago and made a quip that his rival’s mother was “kinda cute” ahead of his latest offense.

Drake is still completing his European tour and hasn’t addressed the swipes as of yet.

