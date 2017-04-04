Watch Joey Bada$$ Perform “Land Of The Free” On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ was the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night.

Joey, who is known for his energetic performances, kept this television appearance pretty laid back. Perhaps to make sure the studio audience and viewers at home could feel the weight of his words on the politically-charged song.

Joey’s new album All American Bada$$ is set to drop this Friday, April 7. Check out the “Land Of The Free” performance and tracklisting below.

All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ Track List:

1. “Good Morning Amerikkka”

2. “For My People”

3. “Temptation”

4. “Land of the Free”

5. “Devastated”

6. “Y U Dont Love Me? (Miss Amerikkka)”

7. “Rockabye Baby” f. ScHoolboy Q

8. “Ring the Alarm” f. Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Meechy Darko

9. “Super Predator” f. Styles P

10. “Babylon” f. Chronixx

11. “Legendary” f. J. Cole

12. “Amerikkkan Idol”

Photo: WENN.com