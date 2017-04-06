Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Denies Murdering Tupac

At this point, Suge Knight‘s credibility with the truth is similar to Donald Trump’s. The former music industry goon’s ex-wife is denying his claim that she was out to murder him, but the bullets ended up killing Tupac Shakur instead.

Reports TMZ:

Sharitha Golden tells TMZ she’s heard the allegation for years — that she plotted with Death Row Records staffer Reggie White Jr. to take out Suge that fateful night in Vegas … and Tupac was killed in the crossfire. It’s now widespread due to its inclusion in a new Tupac documentary.

Sharitha says the hardest part is how it’s affecting her children, one of whom is Suge’s daughter.

Suge’s attorney tells us the info purported in the documentary is untrue. Sharitha’s so angry about it, she says a lawsuit could be on the horizon.