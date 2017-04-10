Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Named In Federal Drug Investigation

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne‘s names have popped up in a federal investigation due to their ties to Florida “producer” Harrison Garcia, aka Muhammad-al-Lean, aka the CEO of Sizzurp.
Garcia is currently on trial facing federal drug charges. The suspected drug dealer loved attention as he frequently posted pictures of himself, his possessions and his clients to Instagram. Two of those clients being Brown and Wayne whose names have popped up due to his name dropping.
The Miami Herald reports:
Federal authorities on Thursday revealed they are investigating a $15,000 wire transfer last year from Brown to the bank account of Garcia, who boasted that the money was for drugs and the popular cough syrup-and-soda known as “lean.” And Garcia, when he was first arrested last October, confessed that he sold Lil Wayne “a lot of narcotics,” a federal agent testified on Thursday in Garcia’s trial for drug dealing.
The messages appeared to show Garcia directing his “do-boy” to deliver drugs to Lil Wayne and his crew. “I’ll shoot u some trees,” one message read, a reference to marijuana. “It’s for Wayne,” Garcia allegedly responded via text.
The text message about Brown was more explicit. Garcia sent a bragging text message to a woman of a screen shot of the $15,000 bank deposit from “Christopher Brown” into his account.
“Look who put money my account,” Garcia wrote.
The woman responded: “What that for LOL”
Garcia replied with several smiley face emojis: “Drugs … lean and sh-t.”
Garcia’s attorney have suggested that their client is simply a pawn in a game where they are actually looking to bust Brown and Wayne.
Cold game where celebrities can’t even get high without their business being put in the street.
Photo: WENN.com