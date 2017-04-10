Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Named In Federal Drug Investigation

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne‘s names have popped up in a federal investigation due to their ties to Florida “producer” Harrison Garcia, aka Muhammad-al-Lean, aka the CEO of Sizzurp.

Garcia is currently on trial facing federal drug charges. The suspected drug dealer loved attention as he frequently posted pictures of himself, his possessions and his clients to Instagram. Two of those clients being Brown and Wayne whose names have popped up due to his name dropping.

Federal authorities on Thursday revealed they are investigating a $15,000 wire transfer last year from Brown to the bank account of Garcia, who boasted that the money was for drugs and the popular cough syrup-and-soda known as “lean.” And Garcia, when he was first arrested last October, confessed that he sold Lil Wayne “a lot of narcotics,” a federal agent testified on Thursday in Garcia’s trial for drug dealing.

Federal agents also seized Garcia’s phone and looked into text messages where he is directing his “do-boys” to deliver drugs to Wayne. On another occasion, he sent a woman a screenshot of a $15,000 deposit to his bank account from Chris Brown.

