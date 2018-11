Hey look, Chris Brown is in the news for something actually related to his music and not the struggles of his personal life. The R&B crooner just dropped a video for “Privacy.”

Plenty of dancing and Brown singing about smashing chicks. “Privacy” will appear on Breezy’s forthcoming new album Heartbreak On a Full Moon.

We’re not sure if it will be dedicated to Karrueche. Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Watch the visual below.

—

Photo: screen cap