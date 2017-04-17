Watch Kendrick Lamar Rap And Levitate During His Coachella Festival Set [VIDEO]

One detail we may have overlooked about Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. album is that it dropped the same weekend as the Coachella Music festival that he is headlining.

So of course, Kung Fu Kenny used the huge platform to bring his new songs to life with video montages and other theatrics. Kendrick did everything from levitating on stage to bring out fellow Coachella performer Future to perform “Mask Off.”

Along with the performance came a new internet theory that Kendrick’s rumored DAMN. sequel will be dropping this coming Friday to co-exist with the second weekend of Coachella. If you didn’t watch the stream this weekend, check out some video of the show below.

Photo: WENN.com

