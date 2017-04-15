TDE Producer Soundwave Clarifies “What If…” Tweet About Possible Second Kendrick Lamar Album

Half of the internet is convinced that Kendrick Lamar is dropping another album on Sunday. Here is why.
Thursday night, just hours before Kendrick’s DAMN. album was set to become available online, a leak occurred. While some chose to ignore it, others opted to listen. Seeing that the leak was beginning to gain traction online, TDE in-house producer Soundwave hopped on Twitter to let people know that they were not listening to the official version.
The internet interpreted this as Kendrick having another album on the way. From there, internet sleuths started scouring any TDE related artist’s Twitter feed for information. Some of them even came up with formulas as to why Kendrick would drop another album this weekend.
https://twitter.com/RapNationPage/status/852740368969879553
Soundwave must have caught wind of all of the rumors and finally came out and reiterated what he really meant.
So much for that.