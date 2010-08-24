Rick Ross Puts Beef Aside To Give 50 Cent Props For Freestyle

The Teflon Don Rick Ross, put his beef with 50 Cent aside yesterday and gave props to the rapper’s new “Fawk You” freestyle.

Ross via Twitter complimented his rival’s remix to Cee-Lo Green’s new song “Fawk You.”





“That 50cent ft. Cee-Lo-Fawk you iz hott…TiNg!!!”

Rozay tweeted the message but then deleted it within the first 2 minutes, but it was just long enough to be seen by his followers and question the status of him and Fifty.

Cee-Lo has also responded to 50 Cent’s remix by saying:

“It was flattering that he would take the liberty of joining in so quickly,” he says. “I thought it was really cool.”

In Case you haven’t heard the freestyle, click the link below to hear 50 go in on Cee-Lo’s new hit song.