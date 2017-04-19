IG Model Claims Drake Got Her Pregnant & Is Ignoring Her Calls

Drake might be a darling of the music world at the moment but according to an Instagram model, he’s been an absent father-to-be. Layla Lace took to her Instagram account to announce to the world she’s pregnant and that the Canadian superstar has stopped taking her calls.

In a now deleted post, Layla Lace ranted about Drizzy’s supposed “good guy” image along with blasting him for being an “actor” whose game she fell for. Lace’s heated words towards Drake threatened that she’s intending to “make a field day” out of exposing the truth of their situation. Lace then added photos of what she deemed to be fake direct messages to her account with someone pretending to be the model and saying the pregnancy is all a ruse.

Drake has yet to publicly address the issue and it’s apparent that Lace isn’t going to go away quietly into the night regarding this matter so the stakes are getting higher by the moment. It’s been a rough week for the OVO boss, this after his home was burglarized by a woman who had to literally be thirsty.

Props to The Shade Room for grabbing the deleted post.

Photo: Instagram