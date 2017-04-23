David Banner has been one of the more spiritually inspiring rappers in the game. Though he’s been ghost for quite some time his upcoming album The God Box is getting pre-ordered to death right now.



The Southern OG dropped by The Breakfast Club and shared some jewels and what’s sure to be controversial thoughts such as his feelings that Black people aren’t racist enough, Hip-Hop giving in to white supremacy, and why Donald Trump being President is a good thing.

Here are the 10 things we learned from David Banner on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105.1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »