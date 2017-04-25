Drake Hosting The First Annual NBA Awards On TNT

Drake stays securing the bag. The 6 God will be hosting the first annual NBA Awards.

New podcast with @Drake is out! He talked about things you haven't heard anywhere else. Now headed into practice! https://t.co/z8h8rCEowx — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 26, 2017

Yes, it’s kind of old news, but the NBA made the formal announcement today (April 25). The NBA Awards on TNT will air Monday, June 26, after the Playoffs. It goes down at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City at 9pm.

Some of the awards being presented will include the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award and Most Improved Player. Celebrity performers and special musical guests will also be announced shortly.

Back in 2014, Drake hosted the ESPYs and he received generally positive reviews for his efforts. We guess Drizzy being the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador isn’t a conflict of interest.

Photo: WENN.com