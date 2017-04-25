Watch Big Boi Perform “Mic Jack” On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Big Boi debuted his new single “Mic Jack” to a television audience with a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Big Boi’s promo run officially launched last night with a groovy performance of his new single, backed up by his crew of Sleepy Brown, Scar, Keisha Jackson and DJ Cutmaster Swiff. The house band The Roots added to the backdrop with some live instrumentation.

Missing was Adam Levine who appears on the song’s hook, but his presence is sure to get the song all over pop radio though. Big Boi’s third solo album BOOMIVERSE is due to drop sometime in June. Last Friday Big Boi also dropped a new track with Killer Mike and Jeezy called “Kill Jill” which dropped the same time as Organized Noize new single “Kush” featuring 2 Chainz and Joi. Looks like the Dungeon Family is going to have a good Summer 2017.

Photo: WENN.com