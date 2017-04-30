Drake Gives Props To Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Sales

Although rumors have been swirling that Drake and Kendrick Lamar have a quietly brewing feud going on, it appears the egg might be on our face for assuming the worst. Drizzy actually gave K-Dot props for his the sales numbers for his latest studio album, DAMN., shocking many who didn’t see that left turn coming.

Lamar’s DAMN. is projected to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with Drake’s More Life also enjoying robust sales in the past weeks itself. The official fansite for Drake posted an image via Twitter of the OVO boss liking and commenting on an Instagram post from Tidal’s editorial director, Elliott Wilson, which was a repost of a tweet from user @CRS_One posting DAMN.‘s sales numbers for the week.

The pair has worked together in the past, most notably on A$AP Rocky’s 2013 smash hit, F**ckin’ Problems” featuring 2 Chainz on the hook. Could there be a mega-collaboration in the future? It looks like Drizzy is into the idea, this after another fan account noted that he liked a post suggesting him, Lamar and J. Cole all hop on a track together.

A word from Drake 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TmT3CRbp7T — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 29, 2017

