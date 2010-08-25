Soulja Boy Denies Coke Allegations, Fabolous Responds

Soulja Boy has decided to respond to allegations that he uses cocaine after a video filmed by Kat Stacks surfaced online.

As previously reported, Kat Stacks released a video showing the “Swaggerific” rapper in an Atlanta hotel room complete with a dresser adorned with lines of what’s reported to be cocaine.

Although Soulja Boy makes a cameo in the video himself, he decided to respond to the allegations via Twitter:

“God knows I didn’t do that. That’s all that matters, you are nothing but humans. Pow.”

Although Soulja Boy denies the allegations, Fabolous took some time out to throw jabs at Soulja Boy on Twitter about the situation.

“I jus watched a worldstarhiphop video that should be titled “Stupid Boy Swag” “Lettin Kat Stacks in ur hotel room alone is #StupidBoySwag.. *All u rappers pay attention, that right there is called #StupidBoySwag* AYYYY” “Get out the wayyyyyyyy….stupid boy comin thru…. #StupidBoySwag” “Stacks on deck, Kat Stacks on bed, Camera on record, Coke on dresser… #StupidBoySwag”

After all the rappers that have been caught up by this chick, I don’t know why rappers keep putting themselves in the line of fire..SMH