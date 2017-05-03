Martin Shkreli Previews A Lil Wayne And Kendrick Lamar Collab From Alleged Carter V Album

Surprise. “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli is still playing songs from Lil Wayne‘s unreleased Carter V album, even after he promised Cash Money not to anymore.

The latest leak is a song that Shkreli says is the best song on the album, “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

To prevent savvy internet types from ripping the song, Shkreli skipped through the track and randomly turned the volume up and down. But you can still tell that it’s Kendrick’s and Wayne’s voices rapping.

Shkreli previously assured Wayne‘s camp and label that he would not share any more songs online. Looks like he changed his mind.

Carter V still has a release date of “soon.”

