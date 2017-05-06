Lil B Says James Harden Still Cursed, Thinks Klay Thompson Is NBA MVP

Lil B has a gift for keeping himself in the news and this time the so-called “Based God” is wedged deeply in the NBA’s MVP conversation. The Bay Area rapper that people either love or hate says that his “Based God” curse is still on for Houston Rockets star James Harden, but he’s lifted it from former foe Kevin Durant.

In an interview with The Undefeated, Lil Boss explained that his two-year beef with Harden is still on and can hurt the Rockets All-Star’s chances in nabbing the NBA’s top individual award. The whole row began after Harden began doing the “cooking dance” after making a basket and Lil B caught wind of it. When Harden didn’t give Lil B his props, the curse was on.

From The Undefeated:

What was the exact turning point that swayed The Based God to curse Harden? People … started reporting on it and … he actually proceeded to say he doesn’t know who Lil B is — which is, you know, very standoffish about the situation. That’s when the curse had to come about. It wasn’t right what he was doing. Him being a team leader, he should show a little bit more poise and depth in understanding of the creators of something. Especially a sports celebration. There’s a lot of people in the NBA who know about Lil B and know where it started. So why not James Harden?

Durant can now breathe a sigh of relief now that the curse is finally off his back. Lil B says that the current Golden State Warriors standout is free to live without that burden and supports his area team to the fullest. So much so that the 27-year-old rapper believes Klay Thompson should be this year’s MVP over Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook, Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and anyone else mentioned in the race.

He does live in California if you can smell what we’re smoking. Or whatever he’s smoking.

