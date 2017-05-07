Yeezy World Problems: Kanye West Deletes His Twitter & Instagram

What’s going on with Kanye West? The rapper/producer/designer and more has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, for now.

You care.

Reports Engadget:

People are freaking out because Kanye West just deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Not surprisingly, there’s no explanation as to why the producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer decided to shut down his social media pages, but don’t be surprised if it’s part of a sneaky marketing plot. Yesterday, his wife Kim Kardashian revealed that the two were collaborating on a children’s clothing line named Kids Supply, so the timing of Kanye’s decision may be tied to that.

Wait, Yeezy made a move that may have an ulterior motive?

That’s so Yeezy.

For now, we still have screen caps of some West’s more infamous social media moments (like the time he barked on Wiz Khalifa or when he said The Life Of Pablo would be a TIDAL exclusive, forever) because…nothing is ever truly deleted on these Internets.

But in all seriousness, if this is another step in West maintaining his mental health, we’re here for it.

—

Photo: WENN.com