Diddycrop: Diddy Cuts Kylie And Kendall Jenner Out Of Instagram Photo, Internet Rejoices

Diddy gave the internet something to be happy about when he savagely cropped two Kardashian spawn out of an epic photo.

While Diddy already succeeded in stealing the spotlight at last week’s Met Gala by reclining on photographers row, he is now getting another wave of applause for his latest trick. As you already know, the Met Gala was packed with more celebrity star power than camera phones could handle. So perhaps that’s why Diddy elected to do some editing to a photo that was circulating online.

The original photo featured Diddy, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, Travis Scott and Jayden Smith with Kylie and Kendall Jenner on the left end being obnoxious and shooting birds.

The photo would have been epic had it not been for the vulgar hand gestures and the Jenner’s presence period. So Diddy did all of our eyes a favor and cropped them out. For extra emphasis, Diddy hashtagged the photo with #Blackexcellence.

Judging from how he already has his back turned to them, it looks like he knew he was going to do this before he did it. It took a few days for the web to notice, but eventually the Jenner and Diddy world’s intersected and someone pointed out the crop. Now, it has a hashtag of its own, #Diddycrop.

Diddy looked at the original photo like "them two gotta go" #DiddyCrop pic.twitter.com/NG67IFC6xy — Dalila (@blacksun_flower) May 8, 2017

