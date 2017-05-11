Insider Says Kanye West Leaving Social Media No Cause For Alarm

Kanye West turned heads when his social media accounts disappeared from the Internet, prompting some to wonder if the mercurial artist is undergoing some stress. An insider close to the Chicago superstar says that there’s nothing to worry about and that Yeezy is just focusing his energies elsewhere for the time being.

USMagazine.com exclusively reports:

“He wasn’t using social media that often and it wasn’t necessary for his creative process,” the insider explains of the 21-time Grammy winner, who has feuded on Twitter with Wiz Khalifa, deadmau5 and others. “It wasn’t a healthy outlet for him,” adds the insider. “He’s in a different place now.” Instead, says the insider, 39-year-old West “is trying to focus on stuff that matters.”

West is currently working on his latest album, reportedly titled Turbo Grafx 16, in the Wyoming mountains.

—

Photo: WENN.com