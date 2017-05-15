Drake Chaperones His Cousin To Prom In Memphis

One of Drake‘s cousins in Memphis just had the biggest “told you” moment ever.

The Canadian rapper has roots in Memphis by way of his father’s side of the family. In a move that showed that he still puts family first, Drake flew down to Memphis to visit his cousin Jalaah Moore and give her prom night a major upgrade. Moore’s grandmother is Drake’s father’s sister.

TMZ writes that Drake gifted her with a white Rolls Royce to ride in and that he paid for both Moore and her date’s flashy outfits. Small change for Drake who recently landed on Forbes Wealthiest Rapper’s list with a net worth of $90 million.

Moore documented the experience on her Instagram page calling it the “best day ever.” Drake also showed the young couple some love by posting their pictures on his Instagram page as well.

Photo: WENN.com