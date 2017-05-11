Diddy, Jay Z Top Forbes’ Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists List, Drake One Step Behind Birdman

Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the top of Forbes’ Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists, again.

This year’s version of Forbes’ “Top 5” has four of the same faces that have dominated it for the better part of the last decade and the same five faces from last year and it’s pretty much in the same order.

Diddy checks in at the top with an estimated worth of $820 million, making him the closest he’s ever been to becoming Hip-Hop’s first billionaire. Forbes notes his lucrative Ciroc deal as one of the main reasons why. Jay Z follows right behind him behind him at $810 thanks to his growing Roc Nation portfolio and the extra $200 million he netted by selling part of his streaming service TIDAL to Sprint.

Dr. Dre checks in third at $740 million with much of that still resonating from the mega sale of his Beats Headphones company to Apple. His cut of the $3 billion sale made for the single-highest paying payday of any living musician ever. Over $600 million separates the top three from the bottom two though.

Birdman keeps his spot in the Top 5 with a worth of $110, due mainly to Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne still being signed to Cash Money Records. But with the turmoil and lawsuits surrounding his company in recent years, he could off of the list by next year. Interestingly, Drake, who is currently the only full-time rapper/songwriter on the list, lands at number five with a worth of $90 million. His record-setting streaming number and tours got him some great paydays and now he is only $20 million behind the man who signs his record label checks.

Photo: WENN.com