Big Boi Announces “Son Of Chico Dusty” Tour Dates

After releasing his chart topping Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son Of Chico Dusty album, Big Boi is set to hit the road.
½ of Outkast is set to kick off his “Son Of Chico Dusty” tour tonight (Aug.26) in Atlanta.
Boi will also make several tour stops in various cities outside of his hometown, including Las Vegas, New York and Sydney Australia.
Check out Big Boi’s “Son Of Chico Dusty” tour dates below.
8/26 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
9/2 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa
9/4 – Atlanta, GA – Heineken Red Star Soul
9/5 – Atlantic City, NJ – Casbah
9/6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
9/17 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theater
9/18 – Providence, RI – Brown University
9/22 – Arcata, CA – Arcata Community Center
9/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Palms Casino
9/25 – Fontana, CA – Epicenter
9/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
10/1 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University
10/8 – Columbia, SC – University of South Carolina
10/15 – San Diego, CA – UC of San Diego
10/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
10/28 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Visitors Center
10/29 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Civic Center (Moogfest)
10/30 – Houston, TX – Tom Bass Park Amphitheater
11/12 – Chattanooga, TN – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
11/18 – Sydney, Australia – Fox Studios