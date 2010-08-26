Big Boi Announces “Son Of Chico Dusty” Tour Dates



After releasing his chart topping Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son Of Chico Dusty album, Big Boi is set to hit the road.

½ of Outkast is set to kick off his “Son Of Chico Dusty” tour tonight (Aug.26) in Atlanta.

Boi will also make several tour stops in various cities outside of his hometown, including Las Vegas, New York and Sydney Australia.

Check out Big Boi’s “Son Of Chico Dusty” tour dates below.

8/26 – Atlanta, GA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

9/2 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa

9/4 – Atlanta, GA – Heineken Red Star Soul

9/5 – Atlantic City, NJ – Casbah

9/6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

9/17 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theater

9/18 – Providence, RI – Brown University

9/22 – Arcata, CA – Arcata Community Center

9/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Palms Casino

9/25 – Fontana, CA – Epicenter

9/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

10/1 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University

10/8 – Columbia, SC – University of South Carolina

10/15 – San Diego, CA – UC of San Diego

10/23 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

10/28 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Visitors Center

10/29 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Civic Center (Moogfest)

10/30 – Houston, TX – Tom Bass Park Amphitheater

11/12 – Chattanooga, TN – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

11/18 – Sydney, Australia – Fox Studios