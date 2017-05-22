Watch The Trailer For Bad Boy Documentary Cant’ Stop, Won’t Stop [VIDEO]

The first trailer for Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop features Diddy and his peers talking about his vision.

Diddy dropped the trailer for Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The drop also came on what would have been the label’s first star, The Notorious B.I.G.’s, 45th birthday. [Editor’s Note: No disrespect to Craig Mack.]

The brief trailer shows most of the ups of Diddy‘s career with the one down reference being the death of Biggie. It features words from Mary J. Blige, Nas, Clive Davis, Jimmy Iovine, Lil Cease and more. While many of us were around to see the events of Diddy’s life and Bad Boy Records unfold in real time, the documentary will hopefully reveal new news or elaborate on things we don’t know much about.

In the trailer, Diddy describes his life and documentary as being an “action movie, gangster film, romantic comedy, horror story.”

Watch for yourself below. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, produced by Live Nation Productions, will be out on Apple Music June 25.