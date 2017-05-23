How The Drake and Tory Lanez Tofu Beef Got Squashed

When it comes to Hip-Hop beef, the Drake and Tory Lanez right was somewhere between tofu and veggie burger status. Nevertheless, the two Toronto artist squashed their rift after mutual friends stepped in.

For those unaware, all the issues stemmed from Drake calling their hometown The 6. Seriously.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the rappers tell TMZ … Drizzy and Tory ended their years-long beef after mutual friends got in their ears about the pettiness. The feud dates back to 2015 when Tory called out Drake for referring to their hometown, Toronto, as simply “The 6.” Toronto’s area code is 416. So, yeah … totally petty. We’re told the phone call was placed by one of Tory’s pals to one of Drake’s — the intermediaries then put both rappers on the horn. That ultimately led to the NYC meeting where they took the peace summit Instagram shot.

Now, make some new hits together and the cipher will be complete.

—

Photo: Instagram