CLOSE
HomeDrake

How The Drake and Tory Lanez Tofu Beef Got Squashed

Leave a comment

When it comes to Hip-Hop beef, the Drake and Tory Lanez right was somewhere between tofu and veggie burger status. Nevertheless, the two Toronto artist squashed their rift after mutual friends stepped in. 

For those unaware, all the issues stemmed from Drake calling their hometown The 6. Seriously.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the rappers tell TMZ … Drizzy and Tory ended their years-long beef after mutual friends got in their ears about the pettiness. The feud dates back to 2015 when Tory called out Drake for referring to their hometown, Toronto, as simply “The 6.”

Toronto’s area code is 416. So, yeah … totally petty.

We’re told the phone call was placed by one of Tory’s pals to one of Drake’s — the intermediaries then put both rappers on the horn. That ultimately led to the NYC meeting where they took the peace summit Instagram shot.

Now, make some new hits together and the cipher will be complete.

View this post on Instagram

The city needs more of this and less of that. 6️⃣

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

🌺☂️

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Photo: Instagram

tory lanez

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: