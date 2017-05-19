Drake On Squashing Tory Lanez Beef: “The City Needs More Of This”

Drake and Tory Lanez have ended their cold war and united forces.

The former Toronto rivals were spotted together at an undisclosed location. Photos taken by Josh Farias showed them posted up together. Both artists shared the images on their Instagram pages.

If this “beef” breezed by you, here’s how it started. Drake spat a line in his 2016 single “Summer Sixteen” that went “All you boys in Toronto want to be me a little.” The internet assumed he was talking about Lanez and started rumors there was a beef between them. At first, Lanez ignored the hearsay and vowed not to feed into it.

Eventually, Lanez began name-dropping Drake in interviews, saying rapper-esque things like “Anybody standing in the way, whether or not it’s him…,it’s gotta go the way it’s gotta go.”

From there Lanez remixed Drake‘s “Controlla.” Drizzy responded by addressing the song during one of his Summer Sixteen tour shows.

Luckily, nothing violent happened, nor did it ever look like it was. Kudos to these two for hashing out whatever differences they had.

Photo: WENN.com