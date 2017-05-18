Drake Rocks Out At Adult Swim Party & Brings Out MIgos & Playboi Carti

Drake stays surprising his audiences during his shows. During his most recent performance at the Adult Swim Party at New York’s Terminal 5, the 6 God lit up the crowd when he introduced the Migos and Playboi Carti.

Naturally, those in attendance got hype as the ATL trio performed their smash hits “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt” while Carti recited his own hit “Wokeuplikethis.”

Check out clips of the performances below and on the following pages.

