Action Bronson Wants His Label To Put His “MOTHERF*CKING ALBUM OUT”

Action Bronson has become the latest rapper in a long line of rappers who are now upset with their label situation. A few days ago the burly Queens rapper took to his Twitter account to demand that his latest project see the light of day.

PUT MY MOTHERFUCKING ALBUM OUT. — FUCK THATS DELICIOUS (@ActionBronson) May 24, 2017

Bronson’s frustration with his label’s reluctance to release his album has been brewing for weeks. At the Rolling Loud Festival earlier this month Bronson began to vent about the situation insinuating he’d go Donald Trump with it stating “I don’t give a f*ck if I have to leak it myself.”

Though AB’s been enjoying success outside of rap music thanks to F*ck, That’s Delicious and Ancient Aliens, Bronson’s love for rap music obviously takes precedent in his life and is making his feelings known that he wants his art out for all to enjoy.

Now we just have to wait and see if his label complies with his demands.

—

Photo: WENN.com