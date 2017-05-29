Nicki Minaj & Birdman Party In LIV’s VIP, Meek Mill Chills On Lower Level

Because of the line of work they’re in, chances will always be high that Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill will run into each other at some point. The inevitable happened this past weekend in Miami at LIV but the partying took place on different levels.

TMZ reports that the Queens rapper was hanging out with Birdman in the VIP section while her ex-boyfriend kept himself busy in the downstairs section. Other stars in attendance were Yo Gotti, Mack Maine, Jason Derulo, and others.

TMZ writes:

Nicki and Birdman partied upstairs in the VIP section of LIV in Miami Sunday night. Interestingly — Meek Mill was there too … but looked like he was stuck downstairs. He didn’t seem to mind, though.” Other clubgoers included Mack Maine, Jason Derulo, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones, Adrian Broner, Cortez Bryant and Moneybag Yo.

And of course, we don’t know for sure if Meek stayed downstairs the whole time so let us not throw inadvertent slander his way.

Check out some of the photos posted on social media below.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »