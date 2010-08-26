Jay-Z To Preview “Decoded” Book At NY Public Library

Hip-Hop Mogul Jay-Z has decided to give fans a preview of his upcoming book Decoded this fall at public library in New York.

According to the Associated Press, Jay-Z will be featured at the Celeste Bartos auditorium at the library’s main branch on 5th Avenue to discuss his memoir on Nov. 15.

Although many have dubbed the book as a memoir or an autobiography, author Dream Hampton decided to clarify things via Twitter:

“Collaborated with Jay-Z on Decoded, in stores this November. Not an autobio, book about his process, his lyrics, stories behind them.”

As previously reported Hampton collaborated with Jay-Z on the project that according to Rolling Stone, mixes first-person memoirs with detailed discussions of his most famous and provocative lyrics.

The script which includes interviews with Jay, his family and friends, will hoister 336 pages discussing on Jay-Z’s early life in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, his stint as a drug dealer as well as his Hip-Hop success.

Decoded will also include illustrations and detailed explanations of many of his lyrics.

Decoded is scheduled to hit book stored on November 16.