Eminem Drops Capsule Collection For 15 Year Anniversary Of The Eminem Show

It’s been 15 years since Eminem dropped his critically acclaimed The Eminem Show (you feel old, right?). To commemorate the release of one of his more eclectic albums, Slim Shady has unveiled a capsule collection for fans who want something to remember the moment by.

If head over to his website you will have the opportunity to purchase a reissued copy of The Eminem Show in cassette form (what’s that?), a poster, and/or T-shirt.

Unfortunately for those true to life Eminem Stans, the $250 autographed bundle has already sold out. Obviously, everything this man touches still turns to gold… or platinum.

This release comes just one year after Eminem sold autographed bricks of his old home to honor the 15-year release of arguably his best album, The Marshall Mathers LP. That too, of course, sold out.

While we’re on the subject of bricks, did anyone cop enough of those Supreme bricks to build an outhouse or anything? Let us know.

%d bloggers like this: