Big Boi Reveals ‘Boomiverse’ Tracklist Featuring Killer Mike, Gucci Mane, Pimp C And More

Big Boi‘s third solo album Boomiverse looks like it will a smoked out friends and family affair.

Right as he released the video for his new single “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, Big Boi also shared the tracklist for his new album.

It definitely reads like a night out with the homies as Killer Mike is featured on three songs while the rest of the album has old friends and prior collaborators. “In The South” features Gucci Mane who was also on Big Boi’s 2010 single “Shine Blockas.” The song also has Pimp C on it, marking the second time Big Boi has featured an unearthed verse from the late rapper on one of his albums. The album also has two Dogg Pound members making separate appearances with Snoop Dogg landing on “Get Wit It” and Kurupt on “Made Man.” We have the mandatory Sleepy Brown appearance on “Freakanomics” and Curren$y also checks in on “Follow Deez.”

The album appears to be a balanced attack with six of the 12 songs have features and the other half with Big Boi flying solo. Check it out below.