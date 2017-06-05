Drake & French Montana Do The #UnforgettableDanceChallenge

Recently, French Montana stopped by Toronto’s Rebel Nightclub for a quick performance and to the delight of the crowd brought out hometown demigod Drake to perform their fan favorite cut “Pop That.”

After tearing down the stage, Drake and French decided to have a little fun with the crowd and went on to do the South Bronx rapper’s #UnforgettableDanceChallenge and the crowd enjoyed every second of it.

Check out their performance below.

View this post on Instagram WHEEEEEEELING A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

—

Photo: WENN.com