CEO Of Def Jam Gives Update On New Kanye West Album

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels has an update on the status of Kanye West’s next album.

In an interview with Variety, Bartels shared what he knows about the project, but still kept some information a mystery.

“When we talk we don’t really get down to the granular of where he’s going and how he’s flying there, we keep it much more on a broader level,” he said. “Kanye is working, that’s been widely reported. He’s always very focused, and our relationship with him is that we always have great respect for him and when he’s ready to do something or talk about something, we’re there for him, we totally support his vision and his focus, and that’s where we leave it. I check in with him from time to time just to see how he’s doing. What’s great about our relationship is that I always know when it’s go time—because he wakes me up.”

When asked if ‘Ye would be dropping an album this year, Bartels said, “You never know. He’s always working, so maybe so. It’s never something we’re pushing—it’s always led by the creative side.”

Kanye has reportedly been in Wyoming working on the album with Pusha T coming to visit him. Two unheard Kanye tracks leaked out earlier this week, but no one is absolutely sure of when or where the tracks were recorded.

Photo: WENN.com