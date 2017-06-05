2 New Kanye West Songs ft. A$AP Rocky, Migos & Young Thug Surface

Two Kanye West songs have leaked on the internet, but it doesn’t sound like they were supposed to be out, yet.

“Euro” features A$AP Rocky and has Kanye rapping a choppy hook about “penetrating and switching hands in that b*tch.” He also goes on to rap that he is “underrated.” Rocky’s verse has him sounding like his back on his Live. Love. A$AP flow. The beat sounds like Kanye was standing over Metro Boomin’s shoulder in the studio.

On “Hold Tight” we have Kanye giving us a stadium trap sound bragging about “acting White” and doing everything from “f*cking White b*tches” to “sniffing Miley Cyrus with Miley Cyrus.” Quavo delivers another melody that shows why people are currently paying him top dollar for his services.

Kanye is reportedly holed up in Wyoming working on new music but it is unclear if either of these songs are coming from that visit. It is possible that it may have come from last year when Migos were spotted hanging with ‘Ye numerous times.

