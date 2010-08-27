Swizz Beatz Talks Falling In Love With Alicia Keys



Swizz Beatz is reflecting on his love for his newlywed wife Alicia Keys.

The Ruff Ryders producer says he doesn’t see his wife as a famous songstress and instead concentrates on the spiritual connection they share.

He tells MTV’s Rap Fix,

“It’s a blessing…I don’t look at it as from a superstar basis. I look at my relationship with my wife as a union that’s just connected … spiritually. I’m not into the names and the superstars and this and that. I’ve been around that my whole life. It means nothing to me. It’s just about great people.”



When asked to describe the love he feels for Keys, he says,

“It’s just a feeling. Love is a word that’s powerful but the feeling is even stronger…To identify that feeling is something that’s amazing because it doesn’t only come from your partner. It comes from your love for music, your love for people, your love for a lot of things, and I think that once you identify the feeling of love, you’ll be a better person…I’m a better man. I think that having love in your life, it just has that effect. Because then you spread love. You can’t enjoy love without spreading love. I just think that it all falls in the pocket.”



In case you missed it, Swizzy’s new bride made our list of “Top Ten Wives And Girlfriends in Hip-Hop.”

Check it out below.