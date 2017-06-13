Drake Gets Another Sade Tattoo [Photos]

Drake really, really likes Sade. So much so that the Toronto rapper just got another tattoo of the renowned singer.

The new ink of an image of Sade looking into the distance actually hovers above the first big ass tattoo. But this time the artist was Inal Bersekov of Belgium, who made sure to give props to Swedish artist Niki Norberg when he revealed his work on Instagram.

“More life 🌺 More tattoos 💉Was honored to continue this piece based on @sade started by an amazing artist @niki23gtr on @champagnepapi Excited to continue,” he wrote.

Wait, so does this mean the 6 God still isn’t finished?

Photo: WENN.com

