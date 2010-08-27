Jay-Z Teams Up With New York Yankees To Offer Signature Apparel



Hip-Hop mogul and Rocawear owner Jay-Z has teamed up with the New York Yankees to create a new line of Yankee hats.

In the co-branded deal, the Yankees will exclusively sell and market their signature baseball caps, T-shirts and hooded sweat shirts with Jay-Z logos.

The sale of the attire is slated to start next week and was created to commemorate the first official concerts at the new Yankee Stadium on Sept. 13 and 14, when Jay-Z and Eminem will co-headline.

As previously reported, Eminem and JayZ have teamed up to perform two shows in their hometowns in the once in a lifetime concert that will feature the two emcees sharing one stage. The New York shows mark the second half of their “Home and Home” tour, following joint performances at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

The new merchandise will be available at Yankee Stadium from Aug. 30 to Sept. 14.