50 Cent Trashes Tupac Movie ‘All Eyez On Me’, Says Watch It On Firestick

Rapper, entrepreneur, actor and now film critic 50 Cent offered a harsh review of All Eyez On Me.

While some people are waiting to check out the movie this weekend, some dedicated fans went to some late night showings of the Tupac biopic. So far, online reviews have been mixed. But 50 Cent isn’t mixed about his. He thinks its trash.

He gave his thumbs down in an Instagram post earlier this morning.

He didn’t stop there. He went on about the movie in his own comments section after fans asked him why he felt that way. He also said he agreed with John Singleton‘s claim that they “f*cked up” the movie.

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/875726244880547840

While it may be a hard pill to swallow, 50’s opinion can be respected here. He’s been in quite a few movies himself alongside great actors and he produces, Power, one of the best shows on television right now. So, he knows what he’s talking about. Will his opinion sway you from going to see the movie?

