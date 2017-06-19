2 Chainz ft. Migos “Blue Cheese,” Dave East “What Is The Hold Up” & More | Daily Visuals 6.19.17

If it weren’t for Canadian artists ATL would have the game on smash right about now. Well, they still kinda do.

Keeping the Big Peach burning, 2 Chainz links up with Migos to keep their sound humming and their stars shining in the visual to “Blue Cheese.” We’re kinda surprised whenever Migos don’t utilize a strip club in a video but that’s neither here nor there.

Further up north Dave East takes his Beast Coast talents to a more tropical climate where he enjoys the fruits of his labor in his clip to “What Is The Hold Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s videos and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Krayzie Bone, Omarion, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. MIGOS – “BLUE CHEESE”

DAVE EAST – “WHAT IS THE HOLD UP”

M.I.A. – “FINALLY”

KRAYZIE BONE – “MAKE YOU WANNA GET HIGH”

OMARION – “THE REASONS”

DENIRO FARRAR FT. DABABY – “THE DEALER”

CHRIS CONTENT FT. TERMANOLOGY – “UNDER PRESSURE”

SO REALISTIC FT. MELANIE RUTHERFORD – “CLARITY”

MC BRAVADO FT. SC STATIC – “HUMAN TORCH”

CREAM TEAM CHICAGO – “FLY”