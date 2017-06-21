CLOSE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hire Surrogate For 3rd Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t letting medical issues prevent them from having a third child. Reportedly, the couple has hired a surrogate. 

Reports TMZ:

As we reported, Kim has a condition — placenta accreta — which makes another pregnancy life-threatening. So Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay the following: 

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

Kanye and Kim also put down a required deposit of $68,850.

Do they get a discount for an invasion of their privacy via this info getting into TMZ’s hands, though?

Just saying.

Photo: Getty/Marc Piasecki

 

