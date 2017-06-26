Lil Kim Reportedly Investigated By LAPD For Involvement In Rental Home Robbery

The LAPD has some questions for Lil Kim and her possible involvement in a robbery this past weekend in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us, Kim rented a house for a BET weekend party but apparently, the crib was not to her liking. We’re told Sunday at 2 AM Kim and her crew went to check out the house, didn’t like it and demanded their money back from either the owner or property manager. The money wasn’t forthcoming, an argument erupted and cops were called. Police arrived and told them it was a civil matter and they could do nothing … so they left. We’re told Kim and her crew also left, but at 4 AM, a group of people showed up at the house with ski masks and weapons and got what they were after … Kim’s deposit check and cash, totaling at least $20k. Law enforcement sources say the robbers weren’t done … they also slashed all of the victim’s tires and stole a hubcap. The LAPD has launched a robbery investigation.

Looks like someone decided to go about things the Brooklyn way instead of the legal way. Lil Kim nor her representatives have issued any statements in regards to the incident or the LAPD’s desire to speak to her.

It would behoove Lil Kim to tell the truth about whether she was involved or not. Back in 2001, she was involved in a shooting outside of Hot 97 and lied in court about not being with the shooters. Her trying to act like she didn’t know what was going on got her a year in jail on perjury charges.

By the way, since $20,000 in cash and property was stolen, this is grand larceny in California.

