CLOSE
Home

Watch Kendrick Lamar Pay Homage To Progidy In BET Awards Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar always gives it up to the greats that inspired him, making his shoutout to Prodigy of Mobb Deep at the BET Awards another good look.

Kendrick Lamar won the BET Award for Best Male Rapper. No surprise there.

But instead of making the moment all about himself, he used his time in the spotlight to pay homage to Prodigy of Mobb Deep who passed away due to complications from his sickle cell illness last week.

During his speech, he revealed that Prodigy’s 2000 classic solo album H.N.I.C. inspired the title for his first mixtape Y.H.N.I.C.

This wasn’t the first time Kendrick made mention of the inspiration. He also paid homage in his 2013 GQ cover story, mentioning Prodigy alongside Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre as his biggest influences.

“We had this garage in Dave Free’s mother’s house,” he starts. “We just had ProTools, a mic, and a quilt hanging over the mic. It would be late night when we would go to his mom’s house. Probably wouldn’t come out the garage until like 4 am, then wake up and go to school the next morning. We started recording this mix tape, called Youngest Head N*gga In Charge, YHNIC, and I was a big Prodigy fan at the time. So I was really biting his style.”

Rest in paradise, P.

Photo: WENN.com

 

prodigy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close