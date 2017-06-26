Watch Kendrick Lamar Pay Homage To Progidy In BET Awards Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar always gives it up to the greats that inspired him, making his shoutout to Prodigy of Mobb Deep at the BET Awards another good look.

Kendrick Lamar won the BET Award for Best Male Rapper. No surprise there.

But instead of making the moment all about himself, he used his time in the spotlight to pay homage to Prodigy of Mobb Deep who passed away due to complications from his sickle cell illness last week.

During his speech, he revealed that Prodigy’s 2000 classic solo album H.N.I.C. inspired the title for his first mixtape Y.H.N.I.C.

This wasn’t the first time Kendrick made mention of the inspiration. He also paid homage in his 2013 GQ cover story, mentioning Prodigy alongside Tupac, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre as his biggest influences.