Lil Wayne Drops 4 New Cuts Including A “Magnolia” Freestyle

The 5th of July was quite a day for Lil Wayne. After once again calling out Birdman and Universal for cutting him out of his Young Money profits and finding his likeness inked on Odell Beckham Jr., Weezy really made waves by dropping 4 new tracks saying he was still fighting for his right to live in the music industry.

“Im STILL trying to fight for my Independence but today Im saying Fuk it and giving all my fans some new music!” Wayne wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight.”

Aside from his anticipated freestyle over Playboy Carti’s “Magnolia,” the other songs are original cuts featuring the likes of Gudda Gudda, HoodBaby & Jay Jones and features production from Mike WiLL Made-It & ChefBoy ‘RT amongst others.

Check out the joints below and sound off on the material in the comments section.

Photo: YouTube