The Fix: Lil Wayne Claims Birdman AND Universal Are Swindling Him Out Of Young Money Profits

Lil Wayne is still claiming Cash Money owes him a huge bag while Tha Carter V remains in limbo. Most recently, Lil Tunechi, via his lawyer, claims Cash Money’s distributor, Universal Music Group, is in on keeping him away from his cash along with his daddy, Birdman.

Specifically, UMG did some funny business with a contract to keep Weezy from flourishing off the success of Young Money acts like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Reports TMZ:

Wayne’s lawyer, Howard King, filed docs saying the Cash Money honcho and Universal backdated a deal to make it look like it was signed BEFORE Young Money’s deal ran out. In docs obtained by TMZ, Wayne’s camp says Universal knew that backdating the deals would screw Lil Wayne out of profits from Young Money and the artists signed under his label. As we reported … Wayne sued Universal claiming UMG advanced Cash Money $100 mil and Wayne never got his cut. But we’ve now learned Wayne thinks Birdman and Universal were in bed together to squeeze him out.

If this proves to be true, this is incredibly foul.

Signing a bad contract is one thing (hey, your lawyer should tell you better). Signing a contract on the up and up, and making it a swindle move on the low, is criminal.

Somewhere, Rick Ross is shaking his head.

